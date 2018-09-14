Black female Democrats call for changes in party

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Ayanna Pressle speaks at a Massachusetts Democratic Party unity event in Boston. At right is Jay Gonzalez, winner of the Massachusetts Democratic gubernatorial primary. At the annual meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus Sept. 14, black female candidates who prevailed in primaries over established incumbents said it’s time for a conversation about how the party is structured. “It is not enough to just talk about a blue wave and Democrats being in the majority,” said Pressley. “What matters is who are those Democrats? We have to have a conversation about the guts and the soul of this party.” Bill Sikes, File AP Photo