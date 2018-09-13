DA: 2 weeks to a month more to mull police shooting charges

A Tennessee prosecutor says it could take about two weeks to a month more to decide whether to charge a white officer who fatally shot a 25-year-old black man in July.
Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk tells The Tennessean his office is reviewing the investigative file and "double checking to make sure that we've got all the relevant facts" in the deadly shooting of Daniel Hambrick.
Funk says a decision will be made in the case between Sept. 24 and Oct. 15.
Surveillance video shows 25-year-old Nashville officer Andrew Delke chased and shot Hambrick as he ran away on a sidewalk beside an apartment complex. Authorities say Hambrick had a gun.
The shooting has drawn community outcry and protests calling for Delke to be fired and charged with murder.
