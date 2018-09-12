Bellevue police chief to return after yearlong paid leave

An Omaha suburb's police chief will return to work after he requested administrative leave following a no-confidence vote from the city's police union.
Bellevue City Attorney Patrick Sullivan says Police Chief Mark Elbert will return to work Sept. 20. Sullivan says the city administrator found no reason against reinstating Elbert despite some disagreeing with the chief's management decisions.
Elbert has collected more than $122,000 since requesting paid administrative leave last year after the union alleged a pattern of "dishonest and deceptive conduct."
Elbert said Tuesday that the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice reviewed the allegations and found no merit to the complaints.
Sullivan says the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office also investigated and found "many inconsistencies, lies and misunderstandings of the facts."
The police union declined to comment.
