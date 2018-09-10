Kentucky flooding kills cab driver, sweeps away child

Authorities say heavy rains have caused flooding that killed a Kentucky cab driver and swept away a child.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley tells the Courier Journal the cab driver's car was submerged by flash floods in the city Saturday night. Rising water killed the car, which was quickly submerged. The driver was later found dead. The driver's identity hasn't been released.
News outlets report Morehead Mayor Jim Tom Trent tweeted Sunday afternoon that a city child had been swept into a culvert by rushing water. Trent tweeted later that nearly 50 first responders will continue searching for the child Monday morning.
A severe thunderstorm hit parts of the state over the weekend, prompting flash flood warnings. A state of emergency was declared Sunday in Montgomery County.
