RNC chairwoman: ’50-50’ chance GOP can keep control of House

FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, Chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel appears on the “Fox & friends” television program in New York. McDaniel is rating her party’s chances of retaining control of the House at “50-50.” McDaniel cautioned that Democrats will seek to make the November midterm elections about President Donald Trump and “personality”, but it’s the results that matter. Richard Drew, File AP Photo