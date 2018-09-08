Echoes of Watergate in Trump tumult

In this Sept. 7, 2018, photo, John Dean, former Counsel to the President President Richard Nixon, speaks to the Senate Judiciary Committee during the final stage of the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington. It’s a different time with different circumstances, but parallels with Watergate have been growing by the week. A White House seething with intrigue and backstabbing, hunting for the anonymous Deep-State-Throat. A president feeling besieged by tormentors, tending his own enemies list. A special prosecutor’s investigation, sparked by a break-in at the Democratic National Committee. Dean is even testifying to Congress about the abuse of power. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo