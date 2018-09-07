GOP candidate draws fire over remarks on opponent’s heritage

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2012, file photo Republican nominee Janice Arnold-Jones speaks at a Republican election party in Albuquerque, N.M. A Republican congressional candidate in New Mexico is drawing criticism for questioning her Democratic opponent’s Native American heritage over her immigration views and because she wasn’t “raised on a reservation.” Janice Arnold-Jones told a Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, she didn’t doubt Deb Haaland’s “lineage is Laguna” but said Haaland “is a military brat, just like I am.” Jake Schoellkopf, File AP Photo