In this Aug. 31, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, N.C. President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, suggesting the embattled official should have intervened in investigations of two GOP congressmen to help Republicans in the midterms. Trump tweeted Monday that “investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.” Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo

Trump escalates attacks on his attorney general

The Associated Press

September 03, 2018 12:16 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He's suggesting the Department of Justice put Republicans jeopardy ahead of midterms with recent indictments of two GOP congressmen.

Trump tweeted Monday that "investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department." He added, "Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time."

The two first Republicans to endorse Trump in the Republican presidential primaries were indicted on separate charges -- Rep. Duncan Hunter of California for spending campaign funds for personal expenses and Rep. Chris Collins of New York on insider trading.

Trump did not address the charges, just the politics. The White House did not immediately react.

