Kavanaugh’s life seems scripted for a Supreme Court role

FILE - In this June 1, 2006 file photo, from left to right, President Bush, watches the swearing-in of Brett Kavanaugh as Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia by U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, far right, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Holding the Bible is Kavanaugh’s wife Ashley Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has been a conservative team player, and the Supreme Court nominee has stepped up to make a play at key moments in politics, government and the law dating to the Bill Clinton era. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo