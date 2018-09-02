Gubernatorial candidates report war chests ahead of November

Vermont's Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates are reporting their war chests ahead of the November election.
Republican governor Phil Scott reported Friday he has raised about $357,000 through August, while Democratic nominee Christine Hallquist has raised $243,000.
Scott, meanwhile, reported spent roughly $304,000. Hallquist reports having spent $214,000.
Nearly 98 percent of Hallquist's contributions come from donors giving less than $100. She received $4,080 from the Washington, D.C.-based Trans United Fund.
Scott's biggest contribution in the latest report totals $4,080 from Barre granite company Buttura & Sons.
Hallquist is the first transgender candidate to win a nomination for governor from a major party. She says she's been receiving a steady stream of death threats. Scott has denounced such hate speech.
Comments