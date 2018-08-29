Koch-funded groups spending $1.6 million against Baldwin

Two groups that are part of the network run by Kansas billionaire Charles Koch are launching a combined $1.6 million in new attack ads against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
The new television and digital ads announced Wednesday come from Concerned Veterans for America and Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin. Each said they were spending $800,000 a piece on the spots.
That brings the total the groups have spent in the race against Baldwin to more than $6 million.
Also on Wednesday, Baldwin introduced a resolution co-sponsored by 29 other Democrats to overturn a Trump administration rule allowing the purchase of short-term health plans critics have labeled as "junk insurance."
Baldwin faces Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the election. Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Milwaukee Thursday to host a fundraiser for Vukmir.
