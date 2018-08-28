Alaska incumbent surges in close Republican primary race

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017, file photo state Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, an Anchorage Republican, speaks with House Majority Leader Chris Tuck, an Anchorage Democrat, before the start of the Alaska legislative session, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Alaska election officials say there have been irregularities found in the absentee balloting system for LeDoux’s race, in which she trails Aaron Weaver by three votes. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo