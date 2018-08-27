Nearly 2 million voters have cast ballots in Florida

Nearly 2 million people have already cast ballots in Florida's primary election, surpassing totals from the last two regular primary elections.
The Florida Division of Elections website reports that nearly 1.86 million people have voted so far. Nearly 1.2 million people have mailed in their ballots, while nearly 659,000 voted at early voting polling places.
Florida's primary is Tuesday. Early voting wrapped up over the weekend.
The top races are the gubernatorial primaries but there are also Cabinet primaries as well as many contested congressional races.
There are more than 13 million registered voters in Florida.
More than 1.8 people voted early or by mail in the 2016 general primary, and over 2.1 million in that year's presidential primary. More than 1.2 million voted early or by mail in the 2014 mid-term primary.
