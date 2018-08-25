Barre city council balks at suggestion of plastics ban

Officials in one Vermont city say they are not looking to ban plastic straws and single-use bags in Barre.
The Barre city councilors said Tuesday that they believe reducing the use of plastics would be a good thing, but are leery of letting both their personal views and an unscientific community poll influence their policymaking. The Times Argus reports Councilor Michael Boutin said he believes the issue is not worth the council's time.
Most councilors agreed they should advocate for efforts to alter consumer and business behavior in regards to plastic products, but say they shouldn't attempt to regulate them.
