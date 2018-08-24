President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to visit the National Children’s Hospital, and to speak at the Ohio Republican State Party dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
National Politics

Pompeo asked by Trump to delay visit to North Korea

By ZEKE MILLER and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

August 24, 2018 09:24 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he has directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a planned trip to North Korea, citing insufficient progress on denuclearization.

Trump put some blame on Beijing, saying he does not believe China is helping "because of our much tougher Trading stance."

The surprise announcement Friday appeared to mark a concession by the president to domestic and international concerns that his prior claims of world-altering progress on the peninsula had been strikingly premature.

Trump's comment followed a report issued Monday by the International Atomic Energy Agency outlining "grave concern" about the North's nuclear program.

