Lincoln mayoral term limits may be headed to ballot

Backers say they have enough petition signatures to place on the November ballot an initiative that would bar Lincoln mayors from serving more than three terms.
Political Renewal Association spokesman Matt Innis said more than 5,500 Lincoln voters have signed the petition. Organizers need fewer than 3,800 verified voters to sign the petition before submitting signatures to the city clerk. That's expected to happen Wednesday.
Petition organizer J.L. Spray says term limits would be a check on what he called the "autocratic mayoral system" created under Lincoln's city charter that gives Mayor Chris Beutler "unlimited authority." Beutler is in his third term.
The mayor's position is officially nonpartisan.
Comments