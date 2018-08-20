Pressure builds on Schumer before Kavanaugh meeting

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joins protesters objecting to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at a rally Capitol in Washington. Schumer, who plans to meet Kavanaugh privately early this week, is methodically building arguments that would help vulnerable Democratic senators in Trump-loving states vote “no,” while avoiding explicitly pressuring them. But the party’s restive left-wing says he’s not aggressively rallying Democratic lawmakers to oppose the nomination, inhibiting the momentum needed to galvanize voters and maybe even win the uphill fight. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo