Timeline: Monthlong chase of homeless appears near end

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 file photo, a resident of a homeless encampment along Third St. rests beside a tent after an emergency motion was filed asking a federal judge to stop Cincinnati officials from tearing down their tent city in Cincinnati. An advocate for the homeless says residents of Cincinnati’s final tent city will part ways Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 after a month long battle with local officials. Advocate Josh Spring says the group of about 15 homeless individuals has been “chased by the city and the county” and they don’t know where to go anymore. John Minchillo, File AP Photo