Alaska elections director says state is ready for primary

This Nov. 2, 2016, photo shows Alaska Division of Elections Director Josie Bahnke at her office in Juneau, Alaska. The division will not say how many of 100,000 voters who received notices about discrepancies in their addresses on voting records cleared them up and how many may have to vote questioned ballots in the Alaska Primary on Aug. 21, 2018, which could delay election results. Becky Bohrer AP Photo