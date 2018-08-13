This Aug. 7, 2018, courtroom sketch depicts Rick Gates, right, testifying during questioning in the bank fraud and tax evasion trial of Paul Manafort at federal court in Alexandria, Va. U.S. district Judge T.S. Ellis III presides at top right. Gates acknowledged that he “possibly” covered personal expenses with Trump inauguration funds at the trial of his former boss Paul Manafort last week. Though Gates definitively admitted to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort at his old job, Trump’s inaugural committee chairman is declining to say how much money Gates may have taken _ or whether any further review of inaugural spending is warranted. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)
National Politics

Gates testimony dredges up Trump inaugural spending mystery

By JEFF HORWITZ Associated Press

August 13, 2018 09:35 PM

WASHINGTON

Rick Gates admitted at Paul Manafort's trial to having possibly misused Trump inauguration money to cover personal expenses. But spokespeople for the chairman of President Donald Trump's inauguration aren't willing to talk about it.

Gates's admission to possibly misspending funds raises new questions about how well the inaugural committee tracked the most expensive inauguration in history and why Gates was chosen for a top inauguration job.

Former staffers say that Gates had previously been accused of financial misconduct inside the Trump campaign.

Representatives of real estate magnate Tom Barrack, who chose Gates to handle much of the inauguration's day to day planning, are declining to say publicly how much money Gates might have misused or if further review is planned.

