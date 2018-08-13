DEA must disclose files in Arkansas teens’ railroad deaths

A judge has ordered the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to disclose the contents of decades-old documents related to two Arkansas teenagers who were found dead on railroad tracks.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Judge Brian Miller has given the DEA until Friday to figure out how to disclose parts of the files to satisfy Linda Ives' public records requests without revealing information that must remain secret.
Ives has been seeking information from the DEA and other government agencies that she thinks might offer clues about the deaths of her 17-year-old son Kevin Ives and his 16-year-old friend Don Henry. The two were found Aug. 23, 1987, on a stretch of Saline County railroad tracks. The deaths are believed to be possibly linked to a drug-trafficking ring.
The DEA has not yet responded to the order.
