Savannah hires 17 new police officers; touts 11 promotions

A Georgia police force has added 17 new officers and is touting 11 promotions.
About 100 people were on hand Friday afternoon at Savannah's Lucas Theatre for a badge-pinning ceremony for the city's newest officers.
During the ceremony, officers were called onstage one by one with a family member. Interim Police Chief Mark Revenew handed a badge to the officer's friend or family member, who then pinned it on.
Savanna Now reports that three of the new officers already have some unexpected hands-on experience.
Luis Esquina, Ernest Mobley and Richard Parker were cadets in June when they helped find a missing 2-year-old child.
