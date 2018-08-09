Case of FBI agent accused of lies goes to jury

The case of an FBI agent accused of lying about firing shots that missed a militia leader who participated in the armed takeover of an Oregon wildlife refuge has gone to a jury.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports prosecutors and defense lawyers for W. Joseph Astarita made closing arguments Thursday and that a jury of three women and nine men began deliberating Thursday afternoon.
Astarita is charged with making false statements and obstruction of justice after telling investigators he did not fire two shots that missed Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, a key figure in the group that seized the refuge in 2016 while protesting the imprisonment of two ranchers.
Astarita has pleaded not guilty and denies firing the shots.
The errant shots came as Finicum left his pickup while authorities tried to arrest him.
Oregon State Police fatally shot Finicum seconds later.
Comments