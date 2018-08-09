Some Georgians set to vote on earlier Sunday alcohol sales

Residents in several places across Georgia are set to vote in November on whether they'd like a mimosa with their Sunday brunch.
The question they will be posed with is whether restaurants should be allowed to sell alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays, instead of the current 12:30 p.m.
Local governments had until Wednesday to put that question on the ballot for November's election, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported . Nearly 50 cities and counties passed ordinances or resolutions to do so, the newspaper said, citing data from the Georgia Restaurant Association.
Cities that will vote on the earlier sales time in November include Atlanta, Decatur and Savannah, while counties include Athens-Clarke, Cobb, Gwinnett and Macon-Bibb, among others.
The local referendums stem from a "brunch bill" passed in March by the Georgia legislature and signed by Gov. Nathan Deal that allows the change, subject to approval by local voters.
Supporters say that allowing alcohol sales earlier will increase sales, driving higher profits for businesses and growing state tax revenue.
But many opponents say they don't believe alcohol should be sold while people are in church.
"They're not going to be satisfied until it's sold 24/7 at every lemonade stand," Mike Griffin, a pastor who lobbies for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board said, according to the newspaper.
Any change made by a city or county would not affect sales of alcohol at retail stores, which will still have to wait until 12:30 p.m.
Comments