The Latest: Republican Rossi advances in 8th District

The Latest on Washington state's primary election (all times local):
8:37 p.m.
Republican Dino Rossi has advanced in Washington's 8th District Congressional primary as the GOP tries to hold on to a seat they've controlled since it was created nearly 40 years ago.
Rossi, a long-time state lawmaker and former candidate for governor and the Senate, was leading in Tuesday's election as Democrats fielded several high-profile candidates. Under Washington's primary system, the top two vote getters go on to the November ballot regardless of party.
Long-time 8th District incumbent Dave Reichert is retiring. A Republican has held the position since it was created in 1980.
The district includes the eastern suburbs of Seattle and stretches into the rural Cascade Mountains. It is among about two dozen across the country that are held by Republicans but whose voters chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, making it a critical potential pickup for the Democrats trying to gain control of the House for the first time since 2010.
__
8:33 p.m.
Republican Susan Hutchison has gained a "top two" finish in Washington state's primary to advance to the November general election.
The former television newscaster and GOP state party chair was finishing second in the voting in Tuesday's contest. Under Washington's primary system, the top two vote getters go on to November, regardless of party.
Hutchison is the former state Republican Party chairwoman.
She is making a longshot bid to oust the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Maria Cantwell, who is seeking a fourth term.
___
8:26 p.m.
Sen. Maria Cantwell has advanced to the November ballot in Washington's primary election.
The Democrat seeking her fourth term easily outpaced all other candidates Tuesday. Under Washington's primary system, the top two vote getters go on to November, regardless of party.
Cantwell is Washington's junior senator and the ranking member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
She'll face for state GOP chairwoman Susan Hutchison in November.
___
8:00 p.m.
The deadline for turning in primary ballots has passed in Washington state and the contest getting the most attention is an open U.S. House seat Democrats hope to capture in November for the first time since the district east of Seattle was created in 1980.
While voters began receiving their state primary ballots in the mail weeks ago, Tuesday was the last day for voters to get them in or postmarked for mail delivery. In some of the more competitive races, results may not be known for days as most counties will update vote counts only once a day.
In Washington's 8th District incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert is retiring after more than a decade.
Republican Dino Rossi, a former state senator, is expected to advance along with one of three Democrat.
District 8 includes Seattle suburbs that have seen population growth due to Microsoft, Google and other technology companies.
___
6:01 p.m.
The secretary of state's office says nearly 27 percent of primary ballots had been returned as of the evening.
In Tuesday's primary voters will decide which candidates advance to the November ballot in 10 congressional races, a U.S. Senate seat and dozens of legislative contests.
Washington is a vote-by-mail state and voters have until 8 p.m. to turn in ballots.
___
2:07 p.m.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says just over 26 percent of primary ballots had been returned as of midday.
Wyman reminded voters that voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to turn in ballots.
The contest getting the most attention is an open U.S. House seat Democrats hope to capture for the first time since the district east of Seattle was created in 1980.
The 8th District incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert is retiring after more than a decade.
Voters will decide which candidates advance to the November ballot in 10 congressional races, a U.S. Senate seat and dozens of legislative contests.
___
11:19 p.m.
The Washington state primary contest getting the most attention in Tuesday's election is an open U.S. House seat Democrats hope to capture for the first time since the district east of Seattle was created in 1980.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert is retiring after more than a decade.
Republican Dino Rossi, a former state senator who had unsuccessful runs for governor and U.S. Senate, is expected to advance along with one of three Democrats: pediatrician Kim Schrier, attorney Jason Rittereiser, and former federal public-health official Shannon Hader.
District 8 includes suburbs that have seen population growth due to Microsoft, Google and other technology companies.
The lone statewide race is for U.S. Senate. Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell faces more than two dozen challengers.
The top two vote getters in each race advance to the general election, regardless of party.
Comments