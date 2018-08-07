Veteran Kansas lawmaker wins Democratic governor nomination

A veteran state lawmaker won the Democratic nomination for governor Tuesday but the Republican race was close between Gov. Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kolbach.
Two Republican U.S. House members won primaries with one of them facing a rematch with a Democratic opponent he beat in a special election last year.
Republican voters were also picking a nominee for two open statewide offices and their candidate for an open congressional seat that has been targeted by Democrats.
Democrats also were choosing from a crowded field for the party's nomination in a Kansas City-area district held by a Republican
What to know about the election:
PRIMARIES FOR GOVERNOR
A veteran Kansas legislator won the Democratic primary for governor after stressing her Statehouse experience and fending off questions about her voting record.
State Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka defeated former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer, former Kansas Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty and two other candidates Tuesday.
The 68-year-old Kelly has served 14 years in the Senate and is the top Democrat on the budget committee. She stressed those credentials in running and suggested that she was best able to fix problems created by Republican policies.
In the Republican primary, Gov. Jeff Colyer was locked in a tight race with Kris Kobach, the conservative agitator for strict immigration and voter ID laws who has advised President Donald Trump and was endorsed by him.
TAKING ON YODER
Democrats are targeting Yoder because Hillary Clinton narrowly carried his 3rd Congressional District in the 2016 presidential election and Yoder won a closer-than-expected race against a relatively unknown Democrat.
Six Democrats are on the ballot, showcasing the debate within the party over how far left its candidates should go to tap the energy of liberal activists and opponents of President Donald Trump.
Sanders, the patriarch of the democratic socialist movement, and New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the movement's rising star, campaigned for Brent Welder, a Kansas City, Kansas, labor attorney.
But Sharice Davids, another Kansas City, Kansas, attorney, attracted considerable attention as both a Native American and gay candidate with strong liberal credentials. And other Democrats were rallying behind Tom Niermann, a Prairie Village teacher, seen as more of a centrist.
OPEN HOUSE SEAT
In the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas, five-term Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins did not seek re-election, setting up both a seven-candidate scramble for the GOP nomination and an opportunity for Democrats to pick up an otherwise out-of-reach seat. Their nominee is former Kansas House Minority Leader Paul Davis, who narrowly lost the 2014 governor's race.
The Republican field includes four state legislators and an ex-Kansas House speaker. But they weren't as visible in the final weeks as Army veteran and political newcomer Steve Watkins, who benefited from television ads from a political action committee formed by his father.
OTHER RACES FOR CONGRESS
In the 4th District in the Wichita area, civil rights attorney James Thompson defeated businesswoman Laura Lombard in the Democratic primary for the right to challenge Republican Rep. Ron Estes. Estes won a closer-than-expected special election in April 2017 against Thompson, and he won his Tuesday primary against a political novice who shares his name.
In the 1st District of western and central Kansas, freshman Rep. Roger Marshall defeated an unknown GOP primary challenger.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach is running for governor, and five GOP candidates are running to replace him. They included Kansas House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab and House Elections Committee Chairman Keith Esau, both from Olathe, and Craig McCullah, a former Kobach deputy.
The winner of the Republican race will face Democrat Brian McClendon, a former Google and Uber executive from Lawrence.
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer also is running for governor, and Assistant Commissioner Clark Shultz is hoping to replace him. But Shultz faces state Sen. Vicki Schmidt, of Topeka, chairwoman of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee, in the GOP primary.
The winner will face Democrat Nathaniel McLaughlin, a retired health industry executive from Kansas City, Kansas.
