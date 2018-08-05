GOP senators gush over Kavanaugh after private meetings

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks as he talks about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, as Vice President Mike Pence, right, listens, during a visit Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh has paid courtesy calls to 47 senators _ all but one of them Republican _ it’s becoming increasingly clear President Donald Trump’s pick for the bench is running up against little resistance to his confirmation this fall. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo