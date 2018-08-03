Democrats shift strategy, to begin meeting with Kavanaugh

FILE - In this July 16, 2018, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Schumer and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein plan to begin meeting with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when senators start returning to Washington in mid-August. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) J. Scott Applewhite AP