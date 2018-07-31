Officer killed in police chase honored at memorial service

Kent Police Officer Mark Williams receives a hug from a fellow officer at the memorial service for Officer Diego Moreno, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Kent, Wash. Moreno was on foot deploying spike strips to slow a truck during a police chase on July 22. He was fatally struck by another officer in a patrol car involved in the chase. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP) Genna Martin AP