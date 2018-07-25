Connecticut panel approves $10 million toll study

The State Bond Commission has given the go-ahead to a controversial study of tolls on Connecticut highways.
Wednesday's approval followed a lengthy discussion over whether Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy should have issued an executive order calling for the $10 million study. Malloy is not seeking re-election and critics, including Republican candidates for governor, say such a study should be left up to the next governor and General Assembly.
Most oppose tolls in general.
Malloy says it will take about nine months to find a vendor to conduct the study, likely giving the next administration to scrap the study.
Malloy argues it makes sense to study electronic tolls and how much money they could generate, considering the state's main transportation account will be unable to pay for many infrastructure expenses in five years.
