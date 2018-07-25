Senate sets July 28 National Day of the American Cowboy

The U.S. Senate has declared July 28 National Day of the American Cowboy.
The annual resolution was passed by unanimous vote on Tuesday.
Wyoming Republican U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso are among the main sponsors of the resolution.
Started in 2005 by Wyoming U.S. Sen. Craig Thomas, the National Day of the American Cowboy traditionally coincides each year with Cheyenne Frontier Days. The resolution honors the culture, traditions and values of the American Cowboy way of life that are still alive today.
Comments