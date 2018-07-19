US, allies set to evacuate Syrian aid workers from southwest

In this photo released on Wednesday Feb. 21, 2018 which provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows a member of the Syrian Civil Defense group, searches for victims under the rubble of a destroyed house that attacked by Syrian government forces airstrike, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. U.S. officials say the United States is finalizing plans to evacuate several hundred Syrian civil defense workers and their families from southwest Syria as Russian-backed government forces close in on the area. U.S., Britain and Canada are spearheading the evacuation that would transport members of the White Helmets group to transit camps in neighboring countries. From there, they will be sent to countries in Europe and possibly Canada. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)