Pima County deputy is wounded in shootout with suspect

Authorities say a Pima County Sheriff's deputy has been wounded in a shootout with a motorist who has been killed.
Sheriff's officials say Deputy Jose Velasco pulled a man over for a traffic violation about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Tucson's south side.
The driver of the vehicle tried to get away and Velasco was dragged a short distance.
The suspect was stopped at a traffic light when authorities say Valasco got off his motorcycle and approached the man again.
Sheriff's officials say the man fired shots at Velasco, who was struck in the leg but returned fire and killed the suspect.
Velasco was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't life threatening.
The name of the man killed hasn't been released yet.
Comments