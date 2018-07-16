Georgia Gov. Deal makes endorsement in race to succeed him

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, right, responds to Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s remarks about his office’s role in the investigations of sexual misconduct complaints, which took place at two Massage Envy clinics, during the second and final televised debate at a Channel 2 Action News studio on Sunday, July 15 in Atlanta. Cagle says that Kemp is diverting accountability for the complaints when “it is (Kemp’s) responsibility.” The runoff to decide the Republican candidate for governor will be held July 24. (Jenna Eason/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Jenna Eason AP