‘Completely free’: No retrial of ex-soldiers in 1992 killing

FILE- This undated file photo provided by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office shows Kenneth Gardiner. After spending more than half their lives in prison for a crime their lawyers insist they had no part in, three former U.S. soldiers learned Thursday, July 12, 2018, that they are finally free from prosecution. Gardiner, Mark Jones and Dominic Lucci were released from prison in December, after the Georgia Supreme Court said in a unanimous ruling that prosecutors improperly withheld a police report that would have helped their defense.(Chatham County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP