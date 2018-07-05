Nevada execution plan sedative blamed for troubles elsewhere

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Nevada prison officials plan to substitute one sedative for another, and use two other drugs never before used in executions when the state conducts its first execution in 12 years.. A death penalty protocol released Tuesday calls for using midazolam to sedate inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, then fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — followed by the muscle paralyzing drug cisatracurium. The lethal injection is set for July 11.
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Nevada prison officials plan to substitute one sedative for another, and use two other drugs never before used in executions when the state conducts its first execution in 12 years.. A death penalty protocol released Tuesday calls for using midazolam to sedate inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, then fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — followed by the muscle paralyzing drug cisatracurium. The lethal injection is set for July 11. Ken Ritter, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Nevada prison officials plan to substitute one sedative for another, and use two other drugs never before used in executions when the state conducts its first execution in 12 years.. A death penalty protocol released Tuesday calls for using midazolam to sedate inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, then fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — followed by the muscle paralyzing drug cisatracurium. The lethal injection is set for July 11. Ken Ritter, File AP Photo

National Politics

Nevada execution plan sedative blamed for troubles elsewhere

The Associated Press

July 05, 2018 05:03 PM

LAS VEGAS

A sedative that Nevada plans to use next week as the first of three drugs in the state's first lethal injection since 2006 has been blamed for problem executions in recent years in several other states.

The U.S. Supreme Court says the drug, called midazolam (mid-AHZ'-oh-lam), can be used in lethal injections.

But the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada pointed Thursday to Arizona's decision to stop using it following an execution that took nearly two hours to kill Joseph Rudolph Wood in 2014.

Robert Dunham, head of the Death Penalty Information Center in Washington, D.C., says Nevada could follow Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida and Ohio in hosting a botched or "observably troublesome" execution.

State prisons spokeswoman Brooke Santina didn't immediately respond to questions about the execution plan made public this week for the lethal injection next week of twice-convicted murderer Scott Raymond Dozier.

  Comments  