Nevada execution plan sedative blamed for troubles elsewhere

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Nevada prison officials plan to substitute one sedative for another, and use two other drugs never before used in executions when the state conducts its first execution in 12 years.. A death penalty protocol released Tuesday calls for using midazolam to sedate inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, then fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — followed by the muscle paralyzing drug cisatracurium. The lethal injection is set for July 11. Ken Ritter, File AP Photo