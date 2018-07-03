Rapid City Council selects 2 women for top roles

The Rapid City Council has elected two women to its top leadership positions for the first time in the city's history.
The Rapid City Journal reports that council members on Monday selected Ward 4 Alderwoman Amanda Scott to serve as the council's president and Ward 1 Alderwoman Becky Drury as vice president. Both women were the sole recipients of the City Council's nominations in a selection process that occurred behind closed doors.
Their one-year terms will begin July 16.
Scott has been a council member since 2012. She currently serves as the chair of the Legal and Finance Committee.
Drury is a newcomer to the council after being elected to her first term last year. She worked in telecommunications for more than 20 years before retiring.
Comments