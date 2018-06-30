Early voting underway for Vermont's Aug. 14 primary

Early voting is underway for Vermont's Aug. 14 primary election.
Secretary of State Jim Condos says early voting began Friday.
Condos says Vermont voters may request a ballot to vote early any day leading up to the primary. Ballot requests can be made with local town and city clerks by phone, email, walk-in or online.
Condos says voting early is a great way to participate in the democratic process. Voters who have requested a ballot may return their ballot in-person or by mail, to their town or city clerk.
In order for their ballot to be counted, it must be received on or before Election Day. For people who plan to mail their ballots, the secretary of state suggests mailing them at least a week in advance.
