Illinois Democrats push back on Trump immigration hard line

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, Illinois Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, speaks at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly offered pushed back last spring against Republican President Donald Trump's hardline stance on immigration, aiming to protect Illinois residents regardless of their residency status and, in some cases, firing off direct repudiation of the nation's top executive. The new plan by Sen. Don Harmon takes it one step further by encouraging state employees to limit their cooperation with immigration agents. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo