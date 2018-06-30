Former Hagel staffer named 1st director of Yeutter Institute

A former legislative staffer for U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel will become the first director of the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The university said in a news release that Columbus native Jill O'Donnell mostly recently was a consultant to the NATO Communications and Information Agency and has taught classes at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
She earned her master's in international relations and international economics from Johns Hopkins University and her bachelor's from Washington and Lee University.
The institute will focus on teaching students about international markets and trade. Yeutter, who died last year at 86, served in several Cabinet-level roles for President George H.W. Bush and President Ronald Reagan. Yeutter donated $2.5 million to the university to establish the institute.
