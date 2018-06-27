Arizona Supreme Court rules Shooter can run for state Senate

The Arizona Supreme Court says an ousted lawmaker can run for the state Senate because it appears he's still a resident of the district he wants to represent.
The state House expelled Don Shooter in February after investigators concluded he sexually harassed at least seven women, including fellow lawmakers.
Brent Backus is running in the Aug. 28 Republican primary for the state Senate in Legislative District 13 along with Shooter.
The businessman filed a legal challenge earlier this month saying Shooter couldn't run for the seat because he doesn't live at the Yuma address he claims.
Shooter previously represented a district that includes parts of Yuma and Phoenix.
But the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Shooter's name can stay on the Republican ballot in the primary election.
