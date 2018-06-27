Castillo wins Utah Democratic House primary to face Bishop

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, gives his victory speech in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the primary election for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. Curtis took a major step toward winning his first full term in Congress. He won a special election last year to finish Rep. Jason Chaffetz's term, and declared victory Tuesday in a rematch against former state lawmaker Chris Herrod. The Deseret News via AP Ravell Call