Trump team launches legal onslaught in Pennsylvania as odds of election victory fade

Republicans are launching a legal onslaught challenging Pennsylvania’s election procedures to protect President Donald Trump’s narrowing lead in the state, a battleground that he must hold if he is to retain any chance of reelection.

The campaign announced Wednesday that it was filing a lawsuit to halt ballot counting in the state, and another on allegations that Republican poll observers were thwarted on Election Day.

They also said they will attempt for a third time to challenge a decision at the U.S. Supreme Court that allowed ballots received in the state after Election Day to be counted.

“The United States Constitution is clear on this issue: the legislature sets the time, place, and manner of elections in America, not state courts or executive officials,” Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement.

“As the president has rightly said, the Supreme Court must resolve this crucial contested legal question, so President Trump’s Campaign is moving to intervene in the existing Supreme Court litigation over the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s unlawful extension of the mail-in ballot receipt deadline,” he said.

Pennsylvania, which is still in play, allows ballots mailed by Election Day and received days afterwards to be counted. Other states critical to the outcome, including Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, will only count ballots received by Nov. 3.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld the practice, and the U.S. Supreme Court has deferred to the state’s high court on the matter.

Legal wrangling is expected in other states, as well.

In Wisconsin, legal teams with the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee are searching for what they characterize as “irregularities” that could delegitimize a vote increasingly trending toward the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In Nevada, the Trump campaign tried challenging the state’s signature matching program – a last-ditch effort that was blocked in federal court.

And in Michigan, the campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking for a halt to the vote, claiming that “numerous” vote counting locations denied their officials “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots, as guaranteed by Michigan law.

The Republicans are taking opposite legal approaches in states where counting late ballots may benefit Trump. While in the Midwest they are questioning the validity of certain types of ballots and trying to stop the count in some states, in the Sun Belt states that remain contested, they are insisting that votes still to be counted will put Trump in the lead.

Trump must hold onto his leads in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania in order to win the requisite 270 Electoral College votes. But that will not be enough. In addition to those three states, he will also need to add at least one other state still in contention such as Michigan or Nevada.

“They know and we know if we count all legal ballots, we win – the president wins,” Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, told reporters Wednesday.

QUESTION BALLOTS IN THE RUST BELT

The Trump campaign’s vow to call for a recount in Wisconsin and its latest filing in the Michigan Court of Claims attempting to halt the count in that state are just the opening salvos in a series of lawsuits expected in the coming hours and days challenging the ballot counting process in several states.

But it is likely that Pennsylvania will face the most challenges, given its laws and its status as a must-win state for Trump to retain any chance of reelection.

Pennsylvania officials said that millions of ballots have yet to be counted that were collected before the end of Election Day.

More ballots will continue to arrive through Friday evening, which the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled is legal. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that those late-arrival ballots would be “segregated” from those that arrived on and before Nov. 3.

“I can’t talk about active litigation, unfortunately. But as things are filed, of course they will be publicly accessible,” Boockvar told reporters at a press briefing Wednesday. “We have a mix of in-house and outside counsel, plus the attorney general is representing us in a number of things.”

“We will make sure that every vote is counted, that every eligible voter has a right to cast their vote,” Boockvar added.

Republican challenges to the legitimacy of these late-arrival ballots in Pennsylvania have previously been rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Republicans plan to bring the case back to the court again – with a new, conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett, now seated – if those votes become decisive to the outcome.

Alan Dershowitz, a prominent attorney who defended Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, told McClatchy in an email that the election could reach the Supreme Court if Trump challenges Pennsylvania’s late counting of mail-in votes.

“There is a path through Pennsylvania if Trump loses by a small margin,” Dershowitz said. “It all depends on the margin of victory in Pennsylvania – if Biden wins and whether that margin is made of late counted mail votes.”

LEGAL CONTRADICTIONS

The Trump campaign’s legal strategy in critical Southwestern states that remain within the president’s reach is the opposite of the approach in the Midwest.

Instead of questioning the legitimacy of late-arrival ballots and ballot counting procedures, the Trump team believes that their best chance of winning in either Nevada or Arizona is by counting ballots that arrived late in the process.

“We know that late-breaking mail helps us in Nevada,” Stepien said. “We believe that once all legal ballots are counted in Nevada, the president wins Nevada, and we believe by a margin of 5500 votes.”

In Arizona, he added, the campaign hopes that late counted ballots will put Trump in the lead. “We know that a final batch of mail-in ballots is being counted – we know that the ballots are counted sequentially,” he said.

The contradictory legal arguments could work at the local and appellate levels, but could pose challenges to the Trump team if dueling cases reach the Supreme Court, legal analysts say.

The Biden campaign is expressing optimism, and is calling for patience as all the ballots are counted in an election that set record turnout, fueled by mail-in and early voting.

“We’re winning the election,” Bob Bauer, a lawyer for the Biden campaign, told reporters. “We’re going to defend that election.”