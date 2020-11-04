‘From the Big House to the State House:’ Former prisoner elected to seat in Washington

Tarra Simmons, who went to prison, won election to the Washington House. She says she’s the first formerly incarcerated person to be a legislator in the state. Photo from campaign.

A formerly incarcerated candidate was elected to the Washington state legislature in a historic win.

Tarra Simmons, who was imprisoned on drug and theft convictions, was elected as the 23rd District state representative in Kitsap County about 40 miles north of Tacoma. She believes she’s the first candidate sentenced to prison to be a state legislator in Washington. Simmons campaigned on civil rights issues, including prison reform.

“From the Big House to the State House...We Do Recover!” Simmons tweeted after her election night victory.

Simmons defeated Republican opponent April Ferguson with 64.6% of the vote, according to preliminary election results.

Simmons was sentenced to 30 months in prison in 2011, the Kitsap Sun reported. Six years later, a panel of judges agreed to let her take the state bar exam, the newspaper reported.

The former nurse could not find find employment despite holding a valid license after prison, due to her conviction, Simmons said in a Seattle University School of Law blog.

“Through this journey I met many others who also struggle with barriers of reintegration after incarceration,” Simmons said in the blog. “These barriers include finding employment, housing, reunifying with their families, and paying off the overwhelming debt imposed as part of a conviction. I decided to go to law school to learn how to help myself and others in overcoming legal barriers to re-entry.”

Now Simmons will have a part in shaping state laws.

“Really grateful for the history we made tonight, and the HOPE and policy change we will pass to ensure others have opportunity as well,” Simmons posted on Facebook.

