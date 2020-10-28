Beyond the Bubble podcast: The election is here!

Subscribe here to receive weekly episodes in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Join McClatchy’s Kristin Roberts, Alex Roarty, Adam Wollner and David Catanese for a special pre-Election Day episode of the Beyond the Bubble. podcast. They break down the state of play between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden heading into Tuesday, have one last debate over whether this year is anything like 2016, and discuss the biggest surprises of the 2020 campaign.

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.