This is what happens to your ballot when you vote by mail

Here's the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections explaining the Vote by Mail process.
It’s almost Election Day. Our Voter Guide will get you up to speed — and save you time

By Amy Chance

October 09, 2018 12:01 AM

The 95-page official voter guide has arrived in your mailbox, but you haven’t opened it yet.

Voting has begun, but you never heard of half the people on the ballot.

And you’re looking for an easy way to check this civic responsibility of voting off your list.

The Sacramento Bee Voter Guide has you covered. You can customize it for your races, read quick summaries of the candidates and issues, and even use it to share your choices on Facebook if you’re so inclined.

We know you’re busy. We hope this helps.

