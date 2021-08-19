In Fresno recall campaign stop, Kevin Faulconer blasts Larry Elder comments on women

Republican recall candidate Kevin Faulconer took aim at rival and lead candidate Larry Elder on Thursday, during his most recent stop in Fresno.

The former San Diego mayor repeated his criticism of comments from Elder that were recently brought up during a debate.

Faulconer alleged Elder is OK with the discrimination of pregnant women in the workplace, referencing comments from Elder’s 2002 book.

“I’m going to stand up for working women in the workplace. Those views we’ve seen from Mr. Elder are wrong. They’re offensive,” Faulconer said. “I’m going to ensure that California’s daughters have the same opportunities as California’s sons.”

On Wednesday, Elder was asked at a news conference if he still held the view expressed in the book. He answered that “government should not be intruding into the relationship between employer and employee,” the Associated Press reported.

Among married couples with children in California, 95.3 percent had at least one employed parent in 2020, and 59.8 percent had both parents employed, according to the state Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Elder, a conservative radio host, wrote in 2000 in Capitalism Magazine that “women know less than men about political issues, economics, and current events.” The piece referred to a study by the Annenberg School at the University of Pennsylvania, which found men knew more than women on more than a dozen topics.

A reporter on Wednesday read a passage from the Capitalism Magazine article then asked, “is that what you believe, that men are smarter than women?” Elder then accused the reporter of misquoting him, leading to a short, tense exchange. Elder reiterated he was referring to a study, and declined to directly address Faulconer’s criticism, Associated Press reported.

The criticism of Elder continued Thursday as Faulconer addressed Elder’s refusal to participate in upcoming debates.

“I think when you’re running for governor, Californians want you to come out, stand up for your principles and ideas,” he said. “You got to come out to the media, put yourself out in front, be ready to answer tough questions.”

While other candidates have accepted three debate invitations, Elder so far is sitting them all out. Elder couldn’t attend an Aug. 4 debate due to a prior commitment at a fundraising event, spokeswoman Ying Ma told the Times of San Diego.

Faulconer kicked of the California Comeback Bus Tour in Fresno near Golden State Boulevard and Cedar Avenue, which has a clear view of an unfinished section of the California High-Speed Rail.

His criticism also included Gov. Gavin Newsom, who he said has not done enough for the Central San Joaquin Valley.

He said he would move the state’s focus on building up water storage and delivery systems, saying the jobs lost from stopping the bullet train would be replaced in water projects.

“Instead of building trains to nowhere, we’re going to build reservoirs,” he said. “We will make sure the farmers understand they will have the help, the support, the water, the resources they need to be successful.”

Faulconer has also continued to push his plan to cut state income tax to zero for the first $50,000 earned by an individual, and highlight his efforts in San Diego to curb homelessness.

Other candidates

The ballot is cramped. Assemblymember Kevin Kiley and businessman John Cox have made multiple visits to the Fresno area.

Elder is scheduled to visit is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Clovis Unified School District’s Performing Arts Center, 2770 E. International Ave. on the Clovis North Educational Center campus, according to the performing arts center’s calendar. It’s free.

Candidate Jeff Hewitt, a supervisor in Riverside County, is supposed to be in Clovis for an event put on by the Libertarian Party of Fresno County.

It is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Luna’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, 349 Pollasky Ave. Tickets are $50.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.