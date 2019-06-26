When he got a word in debate, John Delaney knocked Medicare for all, backed carbon tax

Delaney: The United States used to do things Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) complained about how the United States is not doing things like it used to do during the first primary debate for the 2020 elections in downtown Miami on June 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) complained about how the United States is not doing things like it used to do during the first primary debate for the 2020 elections in downtown Miami on June 26, 2019.

“We’ll get to you in just a minute, Congressman Delaney.”

It was a refrain that was repeated several times during Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Miami, where former Maryland Rep. John Delaney had to share the stage with nine other candidates.

When Delaney, 56, could get a word in, he kept bringing the conversation back to a central theme of his campaign: solving the country’s problems with a practical, bipartisan spirit that focuses on policies that lie left of center — but not too far left.

If you asked him, it’s less of a left-right issue than it is about being pragmatic and balancing the ledger.

“We need real solutions, not impossible promises,” he said.

Despite his limited allotment, he managed to get a few moments: He favors universal healthcare, but not the “Medicare for all.” He wants a “BetterCare” system where all Americans under 65 have a right to a government healthcare insurance plan, but not without the option to purchase a private plan.

On the economy, he presented a threefold platform — a higher minimum wage, paid family leave and double the current earned income tax credit.

“Jobs aren’t the problem,” he said after the debate. “It’s the pay.”

He managed to squeeze in one distinguishing element of his plan for dealing with climate change — a carbon tax.

The throughline on his proposals: Making policy decisions that Americans can actually pay for.