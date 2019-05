California sues Trump administration to recover $1 billion high-speed rail grant

Gov. Gavin Newsom: ‘Let’s level about the high-speed rail’ Governor Gavin Newsom in Tuesday's State of the State address gave his vision for building high-speed rail in California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Governor Gavin Newsom in Tuesday's State of the State address gave his vision for building high-speed rail in California.

California says the Trump administration canceled funding for the state’s high speed rail project as political retribution for the state’s opposition to the president’s border wall plan, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration filed in federal court in San Francisco attempts to recover money from the nearly $1 billion contract the federal government canceled Thursday.

The state also plans to file a request for a temporary restraining order, which will ask a judge to block the federal government from using the high-speed rail money for other purposes.

The Federal Railroad Administration announced Thursday it would end its $928 million contract with California because the state hadn’t kept up its end of the agreement and “has failed to make reasonable progress on the project.” It also said California “abandoned” its initial plan to build the high-speed train from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Newsom insists he has not abandoned the ultimate goal to connect the two major cities, although he generated widespread confusion during his February State of the State speech when he announced there “simply isn’t a path” for that part of the project. Instead, Newsom said he would focus in the short-term on connecting Central Valley cities Merced and Bakersfield.

The lawsuit argues high speed rail is critical for the state’s transportation needs and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“While this project has long been a political football, our determination to get the work done and bring high-speed rail to California is undaunted,” High-Speed Rail Authority Chairman Lenny Mendonca said at a Tuesday morning board meeting. “This project is the right thing to do from a mobility, environmental and economic standpoint. It’s right for California and the nation.”

In the temporary restraining order the Newsom administration plans to file, the state argues the Trump administration’s decision to claw back the money was political retaliation.

“The real motive underlying FRA’s action was political: to punish California for opposing President Trump’s proposed border wall,” the state plans to argue. “There is no reasonable alternative explanation for FRA’s abrupt and unprecedented action.”

The lawsuit links Trump’s decision to restrict California rail funding to Newsom’s criticism of Trump’s immigration plan.

For instance, the lawsuit notes that Newsom on February 18 criticized Trump’s effort to build more barriers at the Mexico border as a “manufactured crisis.” California also filed a lawsuit to block Trump’s plan to pay for the project with money that Congress had allocated for military projects.

The next day, the lawsuit notes, Trump on Twitter criticized California’s high-speed rail plan.

“As I predicted, 16 states, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed suit,” Trump wrote. “California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge.”

He added in another message on Twitter, “The failed Fast Train project in California, where the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall.”