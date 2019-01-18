McConnell’s unwavering stand on the wall boosts his 2020 election prospects

An electronic billboard, sponsored by the Democratic Coalition, shown Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 in Nicholasville, Ky. McConnell, who is up for re-election in 2020 in a state where Trump tends to be more popular than he is, sees no other choice than to stand back and let the president who took the country into the shutdown decide how he wants to get out of it. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo